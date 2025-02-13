Widespread rain Thursday

Rain is on the way!

Rain will begin to move into Kern County late Wednesday night, and last through the day on Thursday.

Initially rain will fall mainly in our mountain areas, as our Valley rain shadow holds.

Rain will be become more widespread as a heavier band moves in Thursday afternoon.

The band of rain will move through the county from northwest to southeast, and will exit the county in the early evening.

It will bring heavier rainfall rates, gusty winds, and maybe even some thunder.

Once the main band has passed, additional off and on showers and the occasional thunderstorm will linger through Thursday night and into Friday.

Rain totals look to be fairly high with this storm.

Through Friday, Valley and Desert areas can expect 0.50" to 1.00" of rain.

The South Mountains will likely seen 1.00" to 2.00", and totals over 2.00" are possible in the Kern River Valley.

Given the potential for heavy rainfall, a Flood Watch has been issued for the Kern River Valley.

The biggest concerns will be flooding of low-lying areas, rockslides through the Kern Canyon, and the potential for flooding or debris flows associated with the Borel Fire burn scar.

We do expect some snow with this storm system too, but with limited impact.

Snow levels through Friday will stay above 5,000 feet, meaning no snow over the passes.

Places like Pine Mountain club could get a few inches of snow, and heavy snow is likely on the very highest peaks in Kern.

