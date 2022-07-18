Widespread triple digit heat to last all week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready for another very hot week.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for most of Kern County Monday as widespread triple digit heat continues. This advisory means temperatures will likely hit about 105 degrees for several hours.

Bakersfield and other parts of the Valley are seeing temperatures ranging 102 to 106 this week.

For our mountain and desert areas, monsoonal moisture from the southeast is bringing small chances of scattered thunderstorms Monday. However by Monday night it should clear up and then these communities will see clear skies the rest of this week.

This type of heat can be dangerous for heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments. A Heat Advisory may be required for the San Joaquin Valley Tuesday and Wednesday.