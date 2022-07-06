Wildfire smoke and heat heading our way

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Our temperatures are starting to rise as a heat wave makes its way to us. Unfortunately also headed our way is smoke from the Electra Fire burning just southeast of Sacramento.

That fire mixed with heavy winds overnight left Bakersfield hazy much of Tuesday. As wind speeds are expected to continue from the north through Wednesday, we expect to see more hazy skies today.

That smoke hasn't impacted our air quality yet though. Our AQI remains moderate.

The heat is also pretty moderate today but we expect to see temperatures rise soon. By Friday our Valley areas will experience temperatures in the upper 90s and triple digits by Saturday.