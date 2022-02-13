Will we break temperatures this Super Bowl Sunday?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — With high pressure looming over the area record to near record heat will persist until Monday.

We are expecting clear skies and warmer temperatures on this Super Bowl Sunday. Here in Bakersfield you can expect temperatures to reach up to 80 degrees with Lake Isabella in the 70s and Tehachapi and Frazier Park in the 60s.

The National Weather Service predicts that the high pressure will persist through Monday but with a lower pressure system dropping into the Great Basin we can expect to see much coolers temperatures. By Tuesday temperatures will trend 15-20 degrees cooler than over the weekend.

The main weather impacts of this system may cause increased winds across our mountain and desert areas.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups at 124 which means no burning for all. Unfortunately, the poor air quality will continue into tomorrow but it does decrease to 105 inching closer to moderate.

Temperatures will fluctuate throughout the week. Bakersfield saw a high of 83 today with mid- to upper-60s and 70s for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi , Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.

Although dry now we do have a 20% chance of rain on Tuesday across the valley.