Wind continues in our mountain communities

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Clear skies are expected to prevail across the San Joaquin valley this week.

The National Weather Service predicts that fog will cross the valley overnight into morning until midweek.

Breezy to windy conditions are expected in our mountain communities until Tuesday. A short wave trough is predicted to sweep across the Great Basin bringing with it a 20-25% chance of a wind advisory for desert and mountain areas.

Our air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups at 137 which means no burning for all. The poor air quality will continue into tomorrow decreasing to 107.

Bakersfield saw a high of 65 today with upper-50s for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Lake Isabella, Tehachapi and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we drop to 62, weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal throughout the week.