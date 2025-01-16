Winds and cooler conditions expected to start this weekend

Happy Thursday!

As the week is about to wrap up, some cooler temperatures follow.

While Thursday morning was chilly, the afternoon will bring above average temperatures.

The Red Flag Warning throughout Los Angeles and Ventura County has since expired, with the exception of parts of Santa Clarita.

Decent winds around 20 mph should pick up in the mountain areas. However, stronger winds with gusts near 45 mph are likely in the desert communities, starting Friday.

There is a chance of freezing temperatures returning early next week, mostly in the rural parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

THURSDAY’S HIGHS AND LOWS:

Bakersfield:

High- 65°

Low- 36°

Delano:

High- 64°

Low- 33°

Arvin:

High- 64°

Low- 37°

Kernville

High- 60°

Low- 29°

Lake Isabella:

High- 63°

Low- 34°

Wofford Heights:

High- 62°

Low- 31°

Mojave:

High- 59°

Low- 38°

California City:

High- 62°

Low- 30°

Ridgecrest:

High- 62°

Low- 30°

Tehachapi:

High- 53°

Low- 33°

Frazier Park:

High- 53°

Low- 31°

Pine Mountain Club:

High- 52°

Low- 34°

Air quality is moderate.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

