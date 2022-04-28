Winds pick up and temperatures drop a bit Thursday

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — A weak system swinging in off of the Pacific will bring cooler temperatures and stronger winds to Kern County Thursday.

The strongest winds, as usual, will be in the Kern Desert, where gusts over 50 miles per hour are expected Thursday, and a Wind Advisory will be in effect.

Gusts near 40 miles per hour at possible through many of our mountain communities, and even the Valley will see breezy conditions with gusts over 20 miles per hour.

Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s in the Valley on Thursday.

We aren't expecting any rain with this system, unfortunately.

Our weather will be calmer starting Friday, and we'll be warming up for the weekend.