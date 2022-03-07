Watch
Winds picking up as warmer temperatures return for Kern

Air Quality in the Moderate Range
Posted at 5:14 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 08:14:14-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After experiencing near freezing temperatures for a day or two, dry and mild conditions will prevail this week. Temperatures expected to rise to a few degrees above normal by midweek and continue rising into the weekend.

A northerly flow will dominate Central Californias weather as cold and stable air settles over the region. While freezing temperatures will be felt early on, the air-mass will modify and slowly warm during the week.

The lack of cloud cover will support the cooling of temperatures down toward the freezing mark. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley as temperatures could bottom out in the upper 20s in a few favored spots.

We expect to see winds pick up this week, especially over our mountain passes and in our desert areas. This means if you're driving in those areas be careful and watch out for debris.

