Winds slowly dying down

It's been a blustery day in Kern County!

Gusts exceeded 50 miles per hour in our mountains areas, including through the Grapevine!

Winds are dialing back now though, and our Wind Advisory will be expired by 7PM.

Here in Bakersfield, we were never under the advisory, but gusts still topped 30 miles per hour on Friday!

That brought in some welcome changes, too.

Air quality improved dramatically, falling all the way back into the 'good' range.

Temperatures were warm too thanks to downsloping winds, with Meadows Field recording its first 70 of 2022!

Looking ahead to our weekend, we expect much calmer conditions.

Winds will be light, with highs in the low to mid 60s in the Valley.

Clouds will stick around through Saturday, before clearing out Sunday.

Another thing to keep an eye on over the weekend is a major storm on the East Coast.

Blizzard conditions and feet of snow are expected as the first Nor'easter of the year moves in!