Winds will continue in Kern County this evening

Chances of fog tonight into tomorrow morning
Rosaura Simone
Expect temperatures in the 60s this week in Bakersfield and chances of fog on your commute.
SATURDAY'S FORECAST
Driving in the fog
Posted at 7:22 PM, Jan 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-22 22:22:51-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — The morning brought with it very dense fog across the valley but as temperatures increased the foggy layer was able to finally burn off, but we aren't out of the woods just yet, the National Weather Service predicts that we will have fog over the next few days.

Many areas experienced breezy to windy conditions today but most of the Central Valley is reporting winds below warning criteria, eliminating many of our warnings and advisories.

Our mountain communities will continue to experience breezy to windy conditions into Monday.

Overnight temperatures are improving across the valley from the 30s to the 40s.

The air quality is unhealthy for sensitive groups in Kern County and this trend will continue into tomorrow which means no burning for all.

Bakersfield saw a high of 62 today with lower-50s for the rest of the valley and the south mountains of Tehachapi, Lake Isabella and Frazier Park.

Tomorrow we climb to 64 here in Bakersfield weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal throughout the week.

