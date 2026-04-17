Windy conditions and warmer temperatures continue on

Bakersfield saw some beautiful weather once again with a high of 75º.

The rest of the county also starting to warm up with general temperatures in the 70's.

Along with this, a wind advisory in Eastern Kern is still in effect until 11 am Friday.

As we head into the weekend, that's where most of that warmer temperatures will take place with an expected high of 87º on Sunday.

After that not only are temperatures expected to go back into the 70's but we'll also see potential chances of rain.

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