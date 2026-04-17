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Windy conditions and warmer temperatures continue on

Kern County desert communities are seeing an increase in winds while valley communities are expected to see an increase in warmer temperatures.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
23ABC News Evening Weather Update 4/16
Posted

Bakersfield saw some beautiful weather once again with a high of 75º.

The rest of the county also starting to warm up with general temperatures in the 70's.

Along with this, a wind advisory in Eastern Kern is still in effect until 11 am Friday.

As we head into the weekend, that's where most of that warmer temperatures will take place with an expected high of 87º on Sunday.

After that not only are temperatures expected to go back into the 70's but we'll also see potential chances of rain.

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Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

04/16/2026

Mostly Clear

-° / 48°

0%

Friday

04/17/2026

Mostly Clear

81° / 50°

0%

Saturday

04/18/2026

Partly Cloudy

87° / 58°

0%

Sunday

04/19/2026

Mostly Clear

90° / 54°

0%

Monday

04/20/2026

Partly Cloudy

86° / 55°

12%

Tuesday

04/21/2026

Showers

71° / 52°

40%

Wednesday

04/22/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 48°

10%

Thursday

04/23/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 50°

6%