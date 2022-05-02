Windy conditions continue

BAKERSFIELD,Calif — We will have temperatures slightly above normal Monday due to a short wave ridge moving over the region. These warm temperatures continue into midweek where we jump up to the 90s in Bakersfield.

There will be a warm up across the mountain communities with Lake Isabella jumping up to the 80s and Tehachapi and Frazier Park jumping into the upper 70s.

Here in Bakersfield we could get gusts up to 15mph Monday with our desert communities expecting gusts up to 55mph. These winds could call for another wind advisory along the Desert slopes.

Our air quality was at 100 today almost approaching the unhealthy for sensitive groups category but fortunately tomorrow we drop down to 61, still moderate but much better air quality in comparison to today.