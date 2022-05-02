Watch
Weather

Actions

Windy conditions continue

It's heating up this week across Kern
Posted at 11:26 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 02:26:42-04

BAKERSFIELD,Calif — We will have temperatures slightly above normal Monday due to a short wave ridge moving over the region. These warm temperatures continue into midweek where we jump up to the 90s in Bakersfield.

There will be a warm up across the mountain communities with Lake Isabella jumping up to the 80s and Tehachapi and Frazier Park jumping into the upper 70s.

Here in Bakersfield we could get gusts up to 15mph Monday with our desert communities expecting gusts up to 55mph. These winds could call for another wind advisory along the Desert slopes.

Our air quality was at 100 today almost approaching the unhealthy for sensitive groups category but fortunately tomorrow we drop down to 61, still moderate but much better air quality in comparison to today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018