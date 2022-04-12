Watch
Windy conditions to continue Tuesday throughout Eastern Kern

Today's Bakersfield and Kern County weather for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 brought to you by 23ABC's Veronica Morley.
Tuesday Forecast
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 11:27:21-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Winds continue to gust to over 60 mph through the passes of eastern Kern and Tulare Counties early this morning as a strong jet stream moves through the area.

In the wake of Monday`s deep low pressure system that brought gusts to as high as 110 mph over this region, forecast models keep the winds cranking for the next several hours and the high wind warning and wind advisories in the early morning hours.

Later this morning the winds will abate even through the windy passes as the pressure gradients relax and the strongest winds aloft shift to the east.

Temperatures will be cool Tuesday as well, with lower 60s in the Valley and highs as cool as the 40s in the mountains!

A gradual warm up and calmer conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

