Windy weather ahead

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — After hitting triple digits earlier this week, Valley temperatures will fall to the lower 90s this weekend, with even cooler conditions in the mountains.

Bakersfield reached a high of 91° Sunday, Father’s Day.

Monday will see the coolest temperatures as an upper-level trough drops Valley highs to the upper 80s.

Valley areas will have a pleasant breeze, but mountain regions may face wind gusts over 30 mph, and Desert areas could see gusts exceeding 50 mph.

A High Wind Warning is in effect, potentially making travel difficult for high-profile vehicles and increasing fire risk.

