Windy Wednesday before more rain and snow

A storm system will be moving through the state of California Wednesday into Thursday.

Here in Kern, the first thing we'll notice is stronger winds.

Winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon into early Wednesday evening.

Gusts over 30 miles per hour are possible in the Valley, with even stronger gusts up to 50 miles per hour possible through our mountain and desert communities and the west side hills.

Gusts could be strong enough for some minor tree damage.

The gusty southwest winds will keep temperatures warm in the Valley and keep our rain shadow strong, so little rain is expected during the day on Wednesday.

A cold front will begin to move through Kern County Wednesday night, bringing rain and snow with it.

This will likely be the heaviest band of rain and snow we see from this system.

As the cold front moves through only the highest elevations in Kern will see snow, but colder air behind the front will cause snow levels to drop.

Accumulating snow will fall as low as 3,000 feet by Thursday morning, so snow over the passes is likely.

Additional waves of scattered showers and possibly few thunderstorms are expected through the day on Thursday before our weather clears up Thursday night.

As the showers push into our mountain areas, additional snow is expected, too.

Rain totals look decent between Wednesday and Thursday.

In the Valley 0.33" to 0.66" of rain is likely, with higher totals of 0.75" to 1.5" in foothills and lower mountain areas.

Desert areas will see 0.25" to 0.50".

This rain will largely be beneficial for Kern County, but wet roadways will lead to some traffic issues, and minor flooding of poor drainage areas will be possible, especially during the heavier band of rain Wednesday night and during any thunderstorms that develop on Thursday.

Rock slides through the Kern Canyon and minor flooding impacts around the Borel Fire burn scar will possible during peak rain times, too.

As far as snow is concerned, snow over the passes is likely by Thursday morning, with additonal snow off and on through the day Thursday.

Accumulations at pass level don't look too high, a trace to a few inches, but that's still enough for traffic impacts.

Areas above 5,000 feet will see more significant snow, likely 4 to 8 inches, and the highest peaks in Kern will pick up over a foot of snow.

Additional rain and snow is possible with another weak storm moving in Friday, with yet another storm possible early next week.

