Winter storm warning in the Kern mountains through Sunday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A weak but cold weather pattern is bringing temps down across Kern.

Bakersfield dropped 5° below average on Saturday with a high of 52°.

Most places across Kern saw this cooler weather through the day with even a freeze watch in effect across the valley until 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

If you spent any time outdoors, a warm coat and scarf may have helped keep you warm as highs in the mountains reached the low 50s.

A winter weather warning will be in effect until Sunday morning for all of our mountain communities.

Our deserts felt better with temps hitting as warm as 63° in China Lake, but it's not just the cooler conditions we're dealing with.

This storm system has marked its path with rain and snow.

The late afternoon and early evening brought light rainfall to the central valley floor.

In the mountains, snow levels dropped to 2500', meaning even Lake Isabella was looking at a few flurries on Saturday.

It wasn't just the north mountains feeling the impacts of snow.

At the pass level, up to 2" of snow will be possible as this storm continues overnight.

Most areas in elevations high enough to receive snow will see at most 2" of the white dust.

High winds are expected in the mountains and deserts as well with gusts higher than 40 miles per hour.

On the other side of the Kern mountains, a high wind warning will be in effect through 10 a.m. on Sunday, and further east a wind advisory will expire on Sunday morning at 7 a.m.

Impacts will begin to slow down by late Saturday night, ending by late Sunday morning, but if you are traveling on Saturday across Kern, stay vigilant.

While this storm is brief, it brings a lot of factors with it, so be extra cautious on the roads and enjoy your weekend!



