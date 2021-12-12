Watch
Weather

Actions

Winter Weather advisory goes into effect Monday

Rain ahead in the valley
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rosaura Simone
Rain ahead in the valley!
SATURDAY PM WEATHER FORECAST
Posted at 5:29 PM, Dec 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-11 20:37:33-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Dry and cool temperatures expected throughout the night with subfreezing conditions predicted to hit the desert.

Patchy fog is a possibility in the early morning across the San Joaquin Valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that the bulk of rain will likely hit Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. We are expecting 0.5"-1.5" in Kern County.

A Winter Storm warning will go into effect Monday and continue through Tuesday.

Sunday night snow levels will begin above 6,000 feet and lower to around 5,000 feet by Monday evening. As we head into Tuesday, snow levels could fall to 3500 feet by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts there is a 30-35% chance that the pass levels towards Tehachapi and the Grapevine could receive around an inch or two of snow by Tuesday evening.

Cold weather will persist in the valley.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018