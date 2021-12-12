Winter Weather advisory goes into effect Monday

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Dry and cool temperatures expected throughout the night with subfreezing conditions predicted to hit the desert.

Patchy fog is a possibility in the early morning across the San Joaquin Valley.

The National Weather Service predicts that the bulk of rain will likely hit Monday evening into Tuesday afternoon. We are expecting 0.5"-1.5" in Kern County.

A Winter Storm warning will go into effect Monday and continue through Tuesday.

Sunday night snow levels will begin above 6,000 feet and lower to around 5,000 feet by Monday evening. As we head into Tuesday, snow levels could fall to 3500 feet by the afternoon.

The National Weather Service predicts there is a 30-35% chance that the pass levels towards Tehachapi and the Grapevine could receive around an inch or two of snow by Tuesday evening.

Cold weather will persist in the valley.