Winter weather and wind advisories in east Kern through Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Chilly conditions persist across Kern on Saturday with highs mostly in the 50s and 60s.

Bakersfield sat at 56° on Saturday.

Further east, Tehachapi dropped to 50°, but on the other side of the mountains, Edwards Air Force base climbed to 66°.

A storm system from the north brings a chance at some very light showers across Kern through Saturday night, but we have a slim chance of that rainfall amounting to any significant totals.

We can expect both a winter weather advisory and a wind advisory in east Kern until Sunday morning.

The winter weather advisory will impact our northern most mountain communities, and the wind advisory means we're looking at higher winds on the other side of the mountains into the edge of our desert communities.

Sustained west to northwest winds will reach 25 to 35 miles per hour and gusts as high as 55 miles per hour are possible.

Overnight conditions are expected to stay on the chilly side as we drop to the 30 and 40s countywide, but that's an improvement from last week's freezing overnight temperatures.

As we move into Sunday, temps will rise slightly.

Bakersfield expects temps to reach 59° on Sunday.

In the mountains, we'll see highs in the upper 40s and mid 50s with out deserts reaching the upper 50s and 60s.

With high pressure pushing into California next week, temps in the valley will hit the 60s with a shot at a 70° day on Friday.

Slight rain chances can be expected into next week as well.

We'll keep you updated as we near better conditions.

