Winter weather makes a return starting Monday

Expect temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Kern
Rosaura Simone
Winter weather returns to Kern County this week so proceed with caution!
Sunday's Forecast
Posted at 6:49 PM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 21:54:03-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A low pressure system will enter Central California Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning bringing with it a chance of rain, snow, and much cooler temperatures.

This evening winds will get breezy and strengthen as we approach the morning.

A wind advisory will go into affect 10AM Monday morning and continue until 10 PM Tuesday night.

These Northwesterly winds could cause gust up to 50mph in our mountain and dessert communities.

As the trough deepens it will cause increases in chances for rain and colder temperatures.

Snow levels are expected to start at 4000 feet Monday night and drop to 2500 to 3000 feet Tuesday.

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the Kern County mountains Monday at 10PM until Wednesday at 4PM.

The National Weather Service is asking that hikers and campers prepare for this drastic change in weather conditions and return to lower elevations before the storm hits.

Overnight temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s in Kern County so there is a good chance for freezing.

With the temperature changes ahead please be prepared and take extra caution on the roads this week.

