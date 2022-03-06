Watch
Weather

Actions

Winter Weather Returns to Bakersfield

Scattered Showers continue this afternoon
Tips for Driving in Snow.png
23ABC Weather Team
Tips for Driving in Snow.png
Posted at 9:00 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 00:00:46-05

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Scattered showers swept across the valley today and may continue into tomorrow.

Our mountain communities can see snow levels as low as 3500' which could impact the passes.

The cool air and cloudy skies we have been experiencing have us trending 8-12 degrees cooler than average, that coupled with the gusting wind from the Kern County mountains has created the perfect recipe for chilly winter weather.

The wind advisory for the Kern County mountains and foothills won't expire until midnight so our communities could be seeing gust up to 50mph tonight.

However, the National Weather Service predicts that this cooler weather is short lived. As the storm system exits the region temperatures will start to increase and we can expect highs 3-6 degrees above normal by midweek.

Our air quality is good in Kern County and is expected to continue into Sunday.

Tomorrow we inch up to 59, after tomorrow weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal throughout the week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
9:17 AM, Nov 29, 2018