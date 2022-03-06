Winter Weather Returns to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD,Calif. — Scattered showers swept across the valley today and may continue into tomorrow.

Our mountain communities can see snow levels as low as 3500' which could impact the passes.

The cool air and cloudy skies we have been experiencing have us trending 8-12 degrees cooler than average, that coupled with the gusting wind from the Kern County mountains has created the perfect recipe for chilly winter weather.

The wind advisory for the Kern County mountains and foothills won't expire until midnight so our communities could be seeing gust up to 50mph tonight.

However, the National Weather Service predicts that this cooler weather is short lived. As the storm system exits the region temperatures will start to increase and we can expect highs 3-6 degrees above normal by midweek.

Our air quality is good in Kern County and is expected to continue into Sunday.

Tomorrow we inch up to 59, after tomorrow weather conditions are expected to remain dry and seasonal throughout the week.

