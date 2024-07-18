Wrapping up a slightly cooler Wednesday, excessive heat expected later in the week

Wednesday brings the last relatively-cool day before another heatwave starts up later in the week.

In Bakersfield, temperatures reached up to 98°.

Wednesday’s lows range mostly between the 60s and 70s, closer to the 80s towards the desert.

Thursday is expected to bring some slightly warmer weather as a ridge of high pressure builds up towards Central California. Kern can see up to 109° in the desert, and as low as 90° in the mountains. The Valley has a high of 102°, while the Kern River Valley is just a couple degrees cooler.

Thursday night’s lows start as low as 66° in the mountains, and climb up to 80° in the desert.

Winds in the desert regions are expected to pick up overnight between 25-40mph.

There is a high risk of grass fires in the Valley.

Afternoon thunderstorms will continue in the Sierra Nevada this week, with the greatest chances on Thursday and Friday.

An excessive heat watch begins this weekend, starting Sunday morning in the desert areas, and starting Monday morning in most other parts of the county. Dangerously hot temperatures are expected throughout the duration of the heatwave. This poses an extreme heat risk with little to no overnight relief. The excessive heat watch expires Wednesday morning.

There is a 35-70% probability of 110° or higher in the San Joaquin Valley on Monday, that probability climbing to 55-80% of seeing 110° or above on Tuesday.

Stay cool and hydrated.

