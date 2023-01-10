Yet another round of heavy rain

It's another rainy day across California.

That's both good news and bad news.

The good news is all are rain has made a significant impact on the drought.

Just about all of California is running ahead of seasonal averages for rain this time of year, with much of northern California having received around half a foot of rain more than average.

The bad news is the heavy rain has led to widespread flooding across the state.

Here in Kern, a few rockslides have been reported, as well as roadway flooding, and more issues are likely as rain continues to fall into the evening.

Severe flooding and rockslides have made travel nearly impossible in parts of Northern California and along the Central Coast.

Evacuation orders have even been issued in parts of San Luis Obispo County where flooding is widespread.

Heavy rain will continue to slowly push east through Kern until around 9 PM Monday, when skies clear.

That's not the end of the rain, though.

Another round of rain will move into Kern County Tuesday morning, and last into Tuesday afternoon.

Thunderstorms will be possible on Tuesday as well.

Between the two rounds of rain, we expect significant totals.

In Bakersfield, I expect between 0.75" and 1.25" of rain, with higher totals in the Valley north and west of the city.

Many of our mountain communities, especially along the Grapevine and along Lake Isabella, will pick up 2 inches or more.

We'll be watching for reports of flooding through the next 24 hours, and keeping you updated.

If you do encounter flood waters, remember not to cross them.

Turn around, don't drown!

