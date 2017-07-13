At The Table: Introducing a burger-onion ring and a chicken waffle sandwich to Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A new restaurant has popped up in downtown Bakersfield! The creative mind behind Happy Hour Bar and Tapas' menu, Chef Matt Hearn, has been traveling around the country gaining inspiration. Matt wanted to bring something new and different to Bakersfield.

You may recognize Chef Matt, he actually competed on a season of the food competition show "Hell's Kitchen." From that experience, he was able to open this restaurant with other members of the local community.

Chef Matt loves to combine flavors and dishes that are well-known, but showcases them in a new way. One of these items is the burger inside of an onion ring! Jada Montemarano was able to see the tedious step-by-step process.

Other menu items include a chicken and waffle sandwich, crab jalapeno poppers, and of course the chicken tenders that stole the show at Bakersfield Wing Fest.

Chef Matt wants you to know that everything is made fresh to order with no freezer on site!

Whether you want to gather with friends for a few hours or just grab a quick drink, Happy Hour Bar and Tapas can offer something for everyone.

