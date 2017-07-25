Back to School Event, backpack giveaway for kids

Fair
HI: 100°
LO: 75°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 500 free backpacks for kids in grades kindergarten through high school.
The back to school event will be held at Partiots Park on Saturday August 5th between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The backpacks will be given away after the event is over.
Registration is required in order to get a backpack.
For more information you can call (661) 837-4908
You can now get 23ABC on Apple TV. The Apple TV app will allow you to watch live newscasts from 23ABC, as well as all of our stories and news…
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 500 free backpacks for kids in grades kindergarten through high school.
On July 18th the man charged with murdering his mother and step-father was treated at Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility for a medical…
The Kern County Auto Theft Task-Force ( Kern CATT ), which is a joint venture between Bakersfield Police Department and the California…