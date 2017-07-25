Back to School Event, backpack giveaway for kids

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 500 free backpacks for kids in grades kindergarten through high school.

The back to school event will be held at Partiots Park on Saturday August 5th between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The backpacks will be given away after the event is over.

Registration is required in order to get a backpack.

For more information you can call (661) 837-4908