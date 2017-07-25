Bakersfield Fire Department issues second precautionary alert for Kern River

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 75°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield Fire Department issued their second precautionary alert regarding the Kern River.
BFD has so far conducted more than 30 rescue missions, the majority of them happening on the Kern River.
This has been a record setting deployment and rescue year for the Bakersfield Fire Department's swift water rescue team.
Governor Brown signed the landmark climate bill on July 25 to extend California's cap-and-trade program.
The Bakersfield Fire Department issued their second precautionary alert regarding the Kern River .
You can now get 23ABC on Apple TV. The Apple TV app will allow you to watch live newscasts from 23ABC, as well as all of our stories and news…
Victory Outreach Southwest Bakersfield Church will be giving away 500 free backpacks for kids in grades kindergarten through high school.