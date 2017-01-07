County supervisor issues safety measures for mountain communities after spike in visitors

Due to the influx of visitors to the Central Valley mountain communities this week, local residents gathered Friday afternoon to help pick up the trash and other debris left behind.

Kern County District Supervisor David Couch released the following statement on safety in the mountain communities:

Dear Residents of the Mountain Communities,

During the last two weeks, I have heard from many of you about how disruptive and dangerous the influx of visitors during this snow season has been. I have heard reports of private property damage, littering, and traffic violations. I have also heard from multiple residents who have been unable to travel to or from their homes without spending hours in stopped traffic.

Your recent experience goes beyond inconvenience. It threatens public safety and creates unacceptable barriers crucial services.

Last year, our office organized a coalition of government agencies. A plan was developed to ease the burden on residents from the large number of snow visitors. We believed that plan addressed many of your concerns. We forwarded the details of the plan to our residents and media outlets with optimism that the governmental response would be significantly better than previous years.

After discussing the recent events with these agencies, we all believe the plan was insufficient and that more can be done. I’m sure you agree. During the last week, my staff and I have had productive conversations with Sheriff Youngblood, our Roads Department, and the California Highway Patrol. As a result of these conversations and your input, there are additional measures in place to address this weekend’s potential traffic. We will monitor events this weekend and suggest revisions to the plan as needed.

Our office taken the following steps to reduce the burden of snow visitors this weekend:

• We have offered support to the Kern County Sheriff’s office to provide additional law enforcement protection to the Mountain Communities in instances where snow visitor traffic creates an unsafe environment. Due to staffing issues and weather conditions throughout the county, the Sheriff cannot guarantee staffing levels in any area of the county. That is understandable, and we appreciate the difficult job he and his deputies have to do.

• We have requested continued plowing and salting of county roads by Kern County Public Works. This department is impacted by the same staffing issues and weather conditions throughout the county as the Sheriff’s office, and they also have an extremely difficult job.

• We have requested that Kern County Public Works authorize the California Highway Patrol to address traffic conditions as they deem necessary.

• We have worked with Assemblyman Vince Fong and Congressman McCarthy’s offices in an effort to provide additional support to the California Highway Patrol and United States Forest Service during snow events.

• Finally, we will be providing volunteers with support and supplies to help with cleanup efforts if necessary.

Additionally, after internal discussions and an examination of the impacted areas the following public health measures will be implemented:

• Mountainside Disposal has graciously agreed to provide additional dumpsters for trash disposal.

• We will provide additional portable toilets. We need to both manage traffic and provide a safe and clean environment for residents and visitors alike.

• Finally, the County of Kern via the Keep Kern Clean program will provide support and supplies to assist community clean-up efforts. If anyone is interested, please call 661–862–8900.

On January 10th, I am bringing a resolution before the full Board of Supervisors to expressly authorize the California Highway Patrol the authority they requested to provide increased traffic safety in the Mountain Communities.

The goal is to allow residents and a safe number of snow visitors in and out without compromising road safety. I hope this provides some clarity on our actions and responses to your concerns and questions.

I would like to thank you for your continued patience during the recent events and also thank the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, Public Works Department including Waste Management, United States Forest Service, Assemblyman Vince Fong, Congressman Kevin McCarthy, CalTrans, and all of the volunteers for their hard work and efforts to keep our community safe.

I welcome your thoughts, questions, and concerns.

Very Truly Yours,

Supervisor David Couch