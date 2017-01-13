Court documents reveal more on Oswell Street officer-involved shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Jose Vaca, 29, was shot by police on December 19 after he exited his vehicle holding a rifle during a routine traffic stop.

Officers pulled Vaca over for a routine traffic stop, who got out of the car with a loaded rifle in his hands, according to police.

The official documents include witness statements and the full police report.

One of the officers stated he saw three gunshot wounds to Vaca’s abdomen, three to his left thigh, two to his right buttocks, one to his left buttocks, and one to his left shoulder.

Read the documents in full here:

Oswell Street OIS Part 1

Oswell Street OIS Part 2

