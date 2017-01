New court documents detail the charges brought against Sabrina Limon.

Limon, who was arrested on Friday in Camarillo nearly two and a half years after her husband, Robert, was shot to death at a Tehachapi rail yard, was arraigned on Tuesday for first degree murder and several other charges.

Prior to Sabrina's arrest on Friday, only Jonathan Hearn, Sabrina's alleged lover, had been charged in connection to Robert's death.

The document says that Sabrina and Hearn had conspired to murder Robert beginning in March of 2014. Robert was shot and killed in August of 2014.

The document says Hearn purchased poison on March 19, 2014, and provided it to Sabrina, who used sometime in the following month in an attempt to kill Robert.

The document does not specify how Sabrina gave the poison to Robert.

The charges also show Jonathan Hearn did shoot Robert at the Tehachapi rail yard, and that Sabrina tried to conceal the murder with the intent that she would avoid arrest.

