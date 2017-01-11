Sabrina Limon pleaded not guilty to murder of Robert Limon, other charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Sabrina Limon pleaded not guilty to multiple charges Tuesday in court.

Limon was charged with murder, conspiring to commit a crime, attempted murder, and other charges.

Bail was denied. She will appear in court again on January 20.

Court documents show that Jonathan Hearn and Sabrina Limon might have been engaging in a romantic relationship in the months leading up to her husband Robert Limon's death in 2014.

