Bakersfield, Calif. - The Kern High School District will be holding another public forum on Monday to continue the discussion of changing the boundary lines for five schools in Bakersfield.

Growth in the Northwest part of Bakersfield is the main reason the district is saying these changes are needed. Frontier High School officials say there were nearly 2,400 students this past year, while Centennial High School had around 2,000.

Some think a solution to this would be redrawing boundary lines, which would affect incoming freshman the year it's implemented.

The forum starts at 6 p.m. on Monday July 10th, at Centennial High School.