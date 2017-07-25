Man charged with killing mother and step-father transported to hospital July 18th

11:51 AM, Jul 25, 2017
hospital | kcso | lerdo pre-trial facility | kern county sheriff's office | derek connell

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - On July 18th the man charged with murdering his mother and step-father was treated at Lerdo Pre-Trial Facility for a medical complication. 

Derek Connell was then transported to a local hospital. 

Kern County Sheriff's spokesman Ray Pruitt said he did not know Connell's current condition or whether he was even still in the hospital. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News