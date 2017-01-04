Mass murderer Charles Manson's hospitalization in Bakersfield makes national news

Light rain
A prison handout photo of Charles Manson in 2009.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Mass murderer Charles Manson was taken out of prison and brought to a Bakersfield hospital Tuesday for gastrointestinal issues, TMZ first confirmed.
A source confirmed Manson’s hospitalization to the LA Times.
He was being held at Corcoran State Prison, about an hour away from Bakersfield before being taken to the hospital.
Manson was signed in as ”Joe Doe” at Mercy Hospital Downtown, a source told the Bakersfield Californian.
Prison vans were parked outside the hospital Tuesday night.
Initially, sources told 23ABC that Manson might also have been at San Joaquin Community Hospital. However, a spokesperson with San Joaquin Community hospital said Manson is not there.
82-year-old Manson’s son is in town to visit the cult leader, the New York Post reported.
23ABC will continue to bring you coverage of Manson’s time in Bakersfield.
