Mass murderer Charles Manson alive, officials confirm

8:20 AM, Jan 4, 2017
60 mins ago
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms mass murder Charles Manson is still alive this morning.

Reports indicated that Manson, who was serving time at Corcoran State Prison, was hospitalized in Bakersfield for a gastrointestinal issue Tuesday. 

