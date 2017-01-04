Mass murderer Charles Manson alive, officials confirm

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms mass murder Charles Manson is still alive this morning.

Reports indicated that Manson, who was serving time at Corcoran State Prison, was hospitalized in Bakersfield for a gastrointestinal issue Tuesday.

