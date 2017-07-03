Rigoberto Sanchez appeared in court on murder charge after being extradited from Yuma County

Fair
Rigoberto Sanchez, a former correctional officer at a Tehachapi prison, appeared in court today on a murder charge. His arraignment was postponed until Monday, July 10th.
Sanchez is accused of shooting and killing fellow correctional officer Edwin Lima in late May.
Police say Sanchez also shot at his estranged wife, who was dating Lima. The woman also worked at the prison facility.
Officials say Sanchez fled to Mexico after the shooting and was on the run for nearly a month before he was caught in San Lima last week.
Sanchez appeared in Yuma County court last Wednesday after being extradited to the U.S. He was then brought to Kern County late last week.
Sanchez faces charges of murder, attempted murder, two counts of burglary and an assault with a semi-automatic weapon.
