Sheriff Donny Youngblood talks about having a strong relationship with officials in Washington D.C.

President Donald Trump spoke to a group of sheriffs and police chiefs from across the United States Wednesday morning.

Kern County Sheriff, Donny Youngblood, had a front row seat for the President's speech and said being there was a great experience.

"He hit some really great points and topics the sheriffs wanted to hear. Basically, and I'm paraphrasing, but he (President Donald Trump) said I've got you're back and that's what law enforcement needs to hear after what we've been through for the past several years," Youngblood said.

Yesterday, Sheriff Youngblood met with Jeff Sessions, Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, who said this meeting was "the best reception we've ever had".

During a phone interview Wednesday afternoon, Sheriff Youngblood told 23ABC a strong relationship with officials in Washington D.C. like the President and now Attorney General Jeff Sessions, is important.

"You know having the ear of the top administration in this country is important for law enforcement. It's important to have someone who understands what we do," Youngblood said.

Other major topics Sheriff Youngblood spoke to us about included his thoughts on a possible replacement for Obama's executive order which has demilitarized police and sheriff's departments.

"If you just take that vehicle in itself, that's exactly the same vehicle you use to guard your money when you go to the store or the bank. But the former President didn't want us to have that because it didn't look good," Youngblood said. "That type of vehicle is used to rescue people. We have a use for that."

He touched on what he believes could be done to reduce homicide rates here in Kern County as well as across the country.

"If you take a look at Chicago and what Chicago has done. It's the same thing now that California wants to do and that's the 'Racial Profiling Bill' that will require officers to fill out forms for every contact that they have, which will take an enormous amount of time," Youngblood said.

But Sheriff Youngblood stressed that having the ear of the President and Congress is important, especially when trying to differentiate California law enforcement needs from the rest of the nation.

"Well we're a much smaller world today than we were 20 years ago. You know you can be on one coast and four hours later be on the other or electronically you can be there at any time," Youngblood said. "It's important that we have contact with the Attorney General of The United States as well as the Attorney General of The State of California and The White House quite frankly."