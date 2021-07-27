Watch
12-year-old boy runs 960th mile for fallen Kern County Sheriff Deputy

In two years he’s run almost a thousand miles, each for first responders killed in the line of duty in the United States, U.S. Territories and Canada. Founder of Running 4 Heroes, 12-year-old Zechariah Cartledge’s 960th mile Monday evening was in memory of fallen Kern County Sheriff Deputy, Phillip Campas.

“He was a part of the SWAT team with his department and leaves behind a loving family,” Zechariah said in a Facebook video prior to running the mile.

While Zechariah ran on a track in Central Florida, he wants Campas’ family to know there’s people thinking about him. It's why Zechariah ran those seven laps with a blue flag in hand.

“I just hope that people can watch it and know that there’s people supporting them," Zechaiah told 23ABC. “I just hope that I can be a part of the healing process. I know with this story, it wasn’t expected at all, when he went to his final call.”

Closer to home in Wasco, over 100 community members also completed a mile in honor of Campas, according to Wasco City Councilmember Vincent Martinez’s Facebook page.

Zechariah said he gives $10,000 grants monthly to injured first responders. He's given over $160,000 to 21 recipients. He encourages first responders who need it to apply.

