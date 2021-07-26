Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood identifies deputy killed in Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: On Monday, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood officially announced that KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas was shot and killed during a hostage situation in Wasco on Sunday.

UPDATE: Authorities say a Kern County sheriff’s deputy and four other people were killed in a weekend shooting in a San Joaquin Valley home. Kern County sheriff's Lt. Joel Swanson says the dead also include the suspected shooter and three people in the home who were apparently victims of the gunman.

The three people killed inside the home were a 42-year-old woman, and two men ages 24 and 17. The suspect was a 41-year-old man. No additional information was provided.

Several deputies were also wounded by shrapnel during the violence Sunday afternoon in Wasco, a small community in the middle of farm fields northwest of Bakersfield.

The slain deputy's name has not been released. The Kern County sheriff is expected to release further details Monday.

Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is expected to give a formal update on the two deputies who were shot in Wasco on Sunday at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the home near 1st Street and Poplar Avenue around 1 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a hostage situation. KCSO received reports that victims might be inside the home.

As KCSO began locking down the neighborhood, SWAT arrived on the scene and that’s when the gunman opened fire, injuring two deputies.

“As the SWAT team was approaching the residence, the suspect began firing at them from inside the residence," explained Lt. Joel Swanson of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. "Two of our deputies were struck, one with moderate injuries one with major injuries. An additional officer-involved shooting occurred, the suspect was struck.”

There have been multiple social media postings about the shooting and the condition of one of the sheriff's deputies. 23ABC has reached out to officially confirm the status of the deputies who were shot in the standoff, but KCSO is not releasing that information at this hour.

23ABC was at Kern Medical Sunday night when multiple law enforcement agencies gathered outside the ER, appearing to salute a flag-draped body that was being moved into a coroner's van. It was a very emotional scene.

The crowd included a collection of law enforcement and civilians taking part in this make-shift ceremony as the group walked behind the transport vehicle. It was led by a handful of motorcycle units.