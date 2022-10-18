13th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser to be held

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 13th annual Tips for CHiPs fundraiser, a fundraiser dedicated to the families of fallen California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers, will be held on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several hundred people poured into the Outback Steakhouse last year for this special lunch. Officers turn into servers, raising money for the CHP's Widows and Orphans Fund, which assists families in their time of need. The event brought in $32,000 in 2021 and more than $330,000 dollars in the history of the event.

The Tips for CHiPs fundraiser is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Outback Steakhouse on Stockdale Highway. There will be dine-in and drive-thru available. Tickets are $25.