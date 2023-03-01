23ABC Senior Food Drive to be held in partnership with Community Action Partnership of Kern

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — 23ABC News has been a part of the fight against food insecurity for years. Once again, we have partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Bank to support the community's seniors, who are especially vulnerable to the issue.

We are inviting county residents to join us in the fight against hunger by donating canned items or any non-perishable foods. We are accepting donations at several locations around the county through Thurs, March 23. Those donations go directly will to Kern County seniors.

On the final day of the 23ABC Senior Food Drive, donors can stop by our station from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. to drop off donations as well. We are located at 321 21st Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

Drop-off locations for the food drive include multiple Taco Bell and Subway locations, as well as Countryside Convenience stores and gas stations. Monetary donations can be made to CAPK.

A list of drop-off locations is below:

Countryside Convenience/ Gas Stations

4700 Coffee Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93308

8139 East Bear Mountain Blvd, Bakersfield, CA 93307

1631 S Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93307

31110 7th Standard Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93314

9741 S Enos Ln, Bakersfield, CA 93311

5848 Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93306

21959 Hwy 46, Lost Hills, CA 93249

Lake Buena Vista Concessions

13115 Ironbark Rd, Taft, CA 93268

Taco Bell

330 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203

100 W Lerdo Hwy, Shafter, CA 93263

5812 Comanche Dr, Bakersfield, CA 93306

51 W Sherwood Ave, McFarland, CA 93250

1121 Kern St, Taft, CA 93268

Subway

352 Bear Mountain Blvd, Arvin, CA 93203

10318 Main St, Suite B, Lamont, CA 93241