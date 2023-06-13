2nd annual Summertime Car Show to be held at Chuy's

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A sizzling summer car show is rolling out and it's a post-pandemic display that has organizers expecting a big turnout on Sat, June 17.

The Bakersfield Car Club Council will host its second annual Summertime Car Show at Chuy's on Rosedale Highway. The first event in 2019 attracted more than 450 entries and brought in more than $30,000 for the Bakersfield Firefighters Burn Foundation.

The event is a chance for the classic car community as a whole to shine, according to the organizers.

"The Bakersfield Car Club Council is a collection of many car clubs in Bakersfield. Our goal is to bring everybody together and organize so we don't double date," explained Jordan Tyack, President of the BCCC. "There's also hundreds of individuals, no clubs. Just weekend renters and people coming out to have a good time."

Those interested in the car show should visit BakersfieldCCC.org to register. Those who register should show up at Chuy's on to get a packet on Thurs, June 15. There will also be a meeting at Camino Real on Wed, June 14. Those who are unable to attend can also sign up on the day of the show.

The show begins at 9 a.m.