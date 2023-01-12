Bakersfield to hold multiple Human Trafficking Awareness Month events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 11th is Human Trafficking Awareness Day. In order to honor those who are victims of human trafficking, the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force has announced multiple events throughout the month.

“These events are designed to not only educate participants and raise awareness of human trafficking, but also to raise funds to provide resources and assistance to trafficking victims," said District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer. "Ensuring that human trafficking victims receive the support they need to escape traffickers is critical to ending the victimization of countless women and children. Providing a way out of trafficking is also an important part of making certain that traffickers are brought to justice.”

The first of the events is the Bakersfield Condors' Anti-Trafficking Night game. The game will take place between the Condors and the Tucson Roadrunners. Proceeds from the game will benefit the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation for human trafficking victims. The game is set for Sat, Jan 14. The puck will drop at 7 p.m.

The next event is the Anti-Trafficking Volleyball Tournament at the Elite Fitness Center. The tournament will feature multiple co-ed teams with six players, each team having at least two women players. All proceeds will benefit the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation for human trafficking victims. The game will take place at 8 a.m. on Sat, Jan 21. The event is for adults only.

After that, there will be the Light Up The Night community candlelight vigil. The vigil will be held in honor of human trafficking victims, as well as survivors. The vigil will take place at The Garden Church at 6 p.m. on Wed, Jan 25. Coffee and hot chocolate will be provided at the event.

To finish off the month, the Kern County Human Trafficking Task Force will hold its first Race Against Trafficking 5K Run. The run is set to take place at the Park at Riverwalk at 7 a.m. on Sat, Jan 28. The are various age categories for the run. The top three entrants in each category will receive medals. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Kern County Family Justice Center Foundation for human trafficking victims.