Bakersfield College to participate in Manufacturing Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College (BC) will host a Manufacturing Day event on its Panorama campus on September 30th. The event will take place in the BC Outdoor Theater and will start at 9:30 a.m.

Manufacturing Day is a nationwide event organized by the Manufacturing Institution dedicated to inspiring students to consider joining the manufacturing industry. According to the Manufacturing Institution, approximately four million manufacturing jobs in the United States will need workers throughout the next decade.

“This is a great opportunity for our local students to create their own futures,” said BC's Dean of Instruction, Anthony Cordova. “Kern County offers some incredible opportunities for career growth and BC’s Career Education is ready to help students from the start with the career exploration process, a full network of student support services, all the way to earning a high-quality and affordable education.”

Companies Amazon, Bolthouse, Chevron, and Stratolaunch System will be partnering with BC for the event, along with 30 local businesses. Students in local middle schools and high schools will attend the event.

“Many of these industries are technology-rich, but also truly hands-on," Cordova added. "We’re seeing so many students get very excited about the options once they start learning more. And to take it one step further, our industry partners also benefit by building connections and advocating for their industry. It’s something really greater than I originally even imagined. With events like these, both worlds of industry and education are coming together to scale up the workforce, build a more diverse workforce, and streamline the education-to-career pipeline.”

To learn more about Manufacturing Day, visit the Bakersfield College Manufacturing Day 2022 page.