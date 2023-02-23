Boys & Girls Clubs registering now for 2023 Career Launch program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County are in the process of recruiting teens between the ages of 15 and 18 to participate in their Career Launch program.

Career Launch was created by BGCKC to teach teens life skills, and once they've graduated from high school, help them obtain internships to practice the skills they've been taught.

Preparation classes are held in the multi-purpose room at the Armstrong Youth Center on Niles Street in Bakersfield. Once a week for two hours, teens are taught how to write a resume and how to prepare for a job interview.

Senior Area Program Director Ruth Miranda says that after graduating, students can choose from internships at the Boys and Girls Clubs, or they can apply for internships with companies that BGCKC has partnered with for the program, including the California Living Museum, Kern County Library, and the Bakersfield Museum of Art.

23ABC Ruth Miranda, Senior Area Program Director for Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County

Miranda says the program has already helped many local young people.

"Started in 2013, and we have served over 2,000 students, teens here in the community. They have gone through classes that teach them basic skills on how to get a job," said Miranda.

One of those young people who went through the BGCKC Career Launch program, Mashayla Duckett, is now STEM Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Clubs.

"Since I've been here at the club, I heard from school, and then I heard from here, and I was like, 'Well, I come here as a club kid, so I might as well apply,'" said Duckett.

Duckett says that's all it took. After starting the program in high school, she was offered the STEM Coordinator job at BGCKC. She says that in the program, she learned various life lessons, like how to dress for an interview, and even CPR.

After completing all the necessary courses, Duckett says she started applying for local internships.

"I went to Logic Films. So, I went to a filming company, and [had] the most amazing time. Like… I am so happy that I was able to be a part of the company that they were, that they had," said Duckett.

23ABC Mashayla Duckett, Career Launch program graduate and STEM Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County

Duckett says she was also given the opportunity at Logic Film to create her own microshort film. She says she had no experience prior to her internship, and was grateful for the opportunity.

Ruth Miranda says she knows teens can be busy after school, which is why they're allowed to make their own schedules with BGCKC.

"They get to choose the day. It is once a week for two hours here at the Boys and Girls Club," said Miranda.

Miranda also says that the teens in the Career Launch program are happy with the support they receive. Duckett would seem to agree, encouraging other young people who might be curious about the program to give it a try.

"Just do it," said Duckett. "Like, it's something that… you either don't get it, or you do, so it's like, why not just try it?"

The Career Launch program runs from March 13 to May 25, and the deadline to apply for this year's session is February 28. Interested people between the ages of 15 and 18 or their parents/guardians can apply to join the program by visiting the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kern County's website.