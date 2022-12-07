California Highway Patrol to hold 2 additional CHiPs for Kids toy drop-off events

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold two toy drop-off events at the Target on 11000 Stockdale Highway as part of the CHiPs for Kids program.

The first drop-off will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Friday, December 9th. Meanwhile, the second drop-off event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, December 16th. December 16th is the final day of the CHiPs for Kids program's toy drive.

The CHP asks that donated toys be new and unwrapped. The toys donated during the event will benefit children up to the age of 16.

For more information on the program or other drop-off locations and events, contact Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez at (661) 396-6653.