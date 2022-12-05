California Highway Patrol to hold Start Smart Program class for teen drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Highway Patrol (CHP) Bakersfield Area Office will hold another free driving education course aimed at teen drivers after the success of its class in November. The Start Smart class will take place at the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13th.

The Start Smart class is a free two-hour-long discussion with CHP officers about poor choices while behind the wheel, avoiding collisions, and staying safe while on the road. The goal of the program is to make teens more aware of the road and its surroundings, including other drivers and pedestrians, and more educated on driving in general. The Start Smart program was funded by the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Traffic Safety Administration.

There are limited spots available in the course. To register, call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600. At least one parent or guardian must attend the class with each teen.