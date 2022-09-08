California Veterans Assistance Foundation host 23rd annual Veterans Stand Down

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 23rd annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down will be held at Stramler Park on Thursday, October 13th. The event is hosted by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

The Kern County Veterans Stand Down is a retreat for veterans and their dependents that brings over 100 services to one set area with the goal of making those services more accessible to veterans who made need support.

“During the 2021 stand down we served over 400 veterans and their dependents," said Deborah Johnson, President of the California Veterans Assistance Foundation. "This year, we expect to see higher attendance, as we know that people are continuing to struggle post-pandemic."

The California Assistance Foundation is asking those that would like to support veterans at the Stand Down to donate gently used or new clothing along with new white t-shirts, underwear, and socks. They will also accept monetary donations. The drop-off location for donations is the California Veterans Assistance Foundation building on 1617 30th Street. The last day for drop-off is October 7th.

The Kern County Veterans Stand Down will take place at Stramler Park from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. For more information, call 661-455-7400.