Campout Against Cancer gets underway Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The 24-hour Campout Against Cancer fundraiser is underway and hundreds of residents are expected to come out and participate in order to help raise funds for families and cancer patients throughout Kern County.

Campout Against Cancer is happening today and tomorrow at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village on Ashe Road in Southwest Bakersfield. Funds raised this weekend will all go to benefit the kern county cancer fund, which helps local families in their fight against cancer.

Today teams will participate in challenges in a campground setting and new attractions to this year’s event will include a car show hosted by the Bakersfield Car Club Council. Following the car show will be the Kern Cancer Run/Walk, followed by a survivor ceremony and parade of teams. Then this evening, campers will get to enjoy local bands, a movie, and activities all leading up to the overnight campout.

This is the eighth year the campout has been held and over the last several years, the foundation has allocated over $3.5 million dollars to over 750 local cancer patients in need.

The 24-hour celebration honors survivors, remembers loved ones who have lost the battle, and raises money to improve the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

For more on the event and how to donate, click here.