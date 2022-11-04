Central Valley Get Out The Vote pop-up tour to stop in Southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The public is invited to the Central Valley Get Out The Vote tour at Rexland Acres Park in Southeast Bakersfield on Friday, November 4th. The event will start at 8 a.m. and end at 12 p.m.

The Get Out The Vote tour is being presented by the Dolores Huerta Foundation and the Greenfield Walking Group. Officials say this pop-up tour is about mobilizing communities throughout the Central Valley and encouraging Latino civic participation and cultural power to the polls for the upcoming election on November 8th.

Free food, music, wellness activities, and more will be available. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be in place.