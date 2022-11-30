Clinica Sierra Vista to hold community event in honor of World AIDS Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Clinica Sierra Vista will hold a community event in honor of World AIDS Day on Thursday, December 1st. This is the first in-person World AIDS Day event Clinica Sierra Vista has hosted since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The event will feature multiple organizations that will provide a variety of free services and resources, including HIV testing, general health screenings, and informational booths. HIV testing will be provided by the Kern County Department of Public Health. There will also be a limited amount of emergency food kits, provided by the Community Action Partnership of Kern's Food Bank.

“Clinica Sierra Vista is committed to proving quality medical case management and support to individuals living with HIV through our Kern Lifeline Project and Ryan White Program,” said Dr. Olga Meave, Chief Executive Officer for Clinica Sierra Vista. “This event gives us the opportunity to reflect and renew our commitment to supporting the wellbeing of those with HIV in our community, and those at risk for infection.”

The event will take place in the Self Help Federal Credit Union parking lot at 2100 H Street from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.