CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation and CAPK partner for community food giveaway

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation and Cirugía Sin Fronteras will hold a drive-through food giveaway on Friday, December 9th. The event will begin at 9 a.m.

The food distribution event is in partnership with the Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) Food Bank and aims to provide food indiscriminately due to rising food costs and inflation. According to a press release from the CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation, the event is a "free drive-through food distribution as a response to the staggering increasing costs of basic food items and in support of families that are still deeply affected by the pandemic."

The free drive-through food giveaway will take place across the street from Bakersfield College's football stadium.